John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
"Elsie" MAGGS


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
"Elsie" MAGGS Notice
MAGGS (Ridley) "Elsie" Violet Elsie Clare

Passed away surrounded by family at Calvary Hospital on Saturday 23rd March 2019 aged 89 years. Loving wife of George (dec'd), mother and mother-in-law of Maxwell and June (both dec'd), Gary and Mary-Ann (dec'd), Peter and Shirley, and Gay and Ross. Much loved grandma to her 10 grandchildren, and 'Grandma Maggs' to her great grandchildren.



'A lady with a beautiful heart, will be sadly missed by all'



A graveside service celebrating Elsie's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road on Wednesday 27th March 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 25, 2019
