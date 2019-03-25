|
MAGGS (Ridley) "Elsie" Violet Elsie Clare
Passed away surrounded by family at Calvary Hospital on Saturday 23rd March 2019 aged 89 years. Loving wife of George (dec'd), mother and mother-in-law of Maxwell and June (both dec'd), Gary and Mary-Ann (dec'd), Peter and Shirley, and Gay and Ross. Much loved grandma to her 10 grandchildren, and 'Grandma Maggs' to her great grandchildren.
'A lady with a beautiful heart, will be sadly missed by all'
A graveside service celebrating Elsie's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road on Wednesday 27th March 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 25, 2019