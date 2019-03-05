Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelheid JOPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelheid Caroline JOPE


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Adelheid Caroline JOPE Notice
JOPE (Heidi) Adelheid Caroline Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Loved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Loved mother of Peter. Wll be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 91 years.



Prayers for the repose of the soul of Adelheid Jope will be held at Alan Harris McDonald , 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 7th March 2019, commencig at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.