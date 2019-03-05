|
|
JOPE (Heidi) Adelheid Caroline Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Loved wife of Arthur (dec'd). Loved mother of Peter. Wll be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 91 years.
Prayers for the repose of the soul of Adelheid Jope will be held at Alan Harris McDonald , 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 7th March 2019, commencig at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2019