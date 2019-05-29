|
|
ARCHER Alan 27th May 2019, peacefully at Estia Health, Manly Vale. Late of Emerald Beach, formerly of Wagga Wagga. Cherished husband of Cynthia (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Kim & James, Paul & Leona and Kristin & Keith. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather to all. Aged 81 Years Rest Peacefully Relatives and friends are invited to attend Alan's Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday 30th May 2019, commencing at 11.30 am. Friends are invited to join the family in the Garden Lounge for light refreshments following the Service. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. Coffs Harbour (02) 6652 1999
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 29, 2019