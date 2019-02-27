|
PATERSON Alan Bernard Passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Beloved husband of Sylvia. Adored father and father-in-law of Julie & Steve, Sandra, Karen & Bert, Joanne & Brendan and Annette & Barney. Proud pop of Ben, Jessica, Sara, Jordan, Zac, William, Madison, Jake, Michael, Ally, Lachlan and Izzy. Cherished old pop to his 6 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved son of Norm & Tottie (both dec'd) of Cootamundra. Aged 76 years. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A service of prayers to celebrate Alan's life will held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, March 1st 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Following the service, a private burial will take place.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019