Alan Bernard PATERSON


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alan Bernard PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Alan Bernard Passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Beloved husband of Sylvia. Adored father and father-in-law of Julie & Steve, Sandra, Karen & Bert, Joanne & Brendan and Annette & Barney. Proud pop of Ben, Jessica, Sara, Jordan, Zac, William, Madison, Jake, Michael, Ally, Lachlan and Izzy. Cherished old pop to his 6 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved son of Norm & Tottie (both dec'd) of Cootamundra. Aged 76 years. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.



A service of prayers to celebrate Alan's life will held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, March 1st 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Following the service, a private burial will take place.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
