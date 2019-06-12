|
CLARKE, Albert John (Abbey). Passed away peacefully at Narrandera, on Wednesday, 5 June 2019. Late of Broad Street, Narrandera. Beloved husband of Jenny (OAM). Loving father and father in law of Kathy and Justin, Tracey and Wayne, Heidi (dec) and Steven. Adored Granddad of Jack, Ashlee and Tom (Tommy). Aged 76 years. Resting peacefully in Gods care. The relatives and friends of the late Abbey Clarke are respectfully informed that his funeral will be held on Friday, 14 June 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Mel's Catholic Church, Narrandera after Requiem Mass ,commencing at 10.30 am for interment in the Narrandera Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 12, 2019