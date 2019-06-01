Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Alexander James MORAN


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alexander James MORAN Notice
MORAN (Alex) Alexander James 15th May 1932 - 31st May 2019



Peacefully on Friday 31st May 2019, of Wagga Wagga and Coolamon, originally of 'Dalkeith' Hillston. Beloved husband for 62 years of Betty. Loved father of Chris, Taryn Boyd, Glen, David, Kim Moran-Turner, Simon and Lisa Hohns. Loved father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad, Uncle and Brother of Bruce (dec'd), Buddy Matchett (dec'd), Kath Peters (dec'd), Ailsa Flick and Mick. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 87 years.



A Service for Alex will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 5th June 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
