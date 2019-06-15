Home

Alexander MACRAE


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alexander MACRAE Notice
MACRAE (Stewart) Alexander Passed away in Holbrook on Sunday, 9th June 2019. Beloved husband to Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law to Meegan, Andrew & Sharyn. Cherished grandfather to Charlotte. Aged 81 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Stewart Macrae will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 19th June 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.'



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Cancer Council will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2019
