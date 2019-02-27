|
MANUEL Andrew James Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 25th February 2019 with his loving family by his side. Adored husband of Angela and treasured father of William, Darcy and Eva. Dearly loved son of Elizabeth and Keith and brother of Robert. Loved son-in-law of Lola (Ian-dec'd) and Daryl. Brother-in-law of Matthew, Daniel, Dinah and Naomi. Aged 43 years.
'Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday 4th March 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. Following the Service, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Can Assist Wagga branch. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019