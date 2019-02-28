|
MANUEL Andrew James A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Andrew James Manuel will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday 4th March 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. Following the Service, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Can Assist Wagga branch. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019