Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Angelo Isidoro TRENTINI


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Angelo Isidoro TRENTINI Notice
TRENTINI Angelo Isidoro Passed away peacefuly at Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga on Monday 22nd April 2019. Loved husband of Robyn. Loving father of Kelly, Matthew, Jacinta, Justin, Emma, Kathryn, Joanne, Renee and Antony. Cherished pop to all his grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 78 years.



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Angelo Trentini will be held at St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 2nd May 2019. Following the Mass commencing at 10.30am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of St Michael's Cathedral and Missionaries of Charity will be accepted at the Cathedral.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019
