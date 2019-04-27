Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo TRENTINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Isidoro TRENTINI

Notice

Angelo Isidoro TRENTINI Notice
TRENTINI Angelo Isidoro A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Angelo Trentini will be held at St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 2nd May 2019. Following the Mass commencing at 10.30am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of St Michael's Cathedral and Missionaries of Charity will be accepted at the Cathedral.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.