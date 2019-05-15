|
EVERTON (Tyler) Anne Passed away peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Sunday, May 13th 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stanley (dec'd). Loving and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Helen Bishop, David & Lyn Tyler, Susan & Patrick Feary and Shirley Rudd. Loved and adored by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 83 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of thanksgiving to celebrate Anne's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road on Friday, May 17th 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. Family and friends are respectfuuly invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 15, 2019