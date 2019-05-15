Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne EVERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne EVERTON


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Anne EVERTON Notice
EVERTON (Tyler) Anne Passed away peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Sunday, May 13th 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stanley (dec'd). Loving and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Helen Bishop, David & Lyn Tyler, Susan & Patrick Feary and Shirley Rudd. Loved and adored by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 83 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of thanksgiving to celebrate Anne's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road on Friday, May 17th 2019 commencing at 2:30pm. Family and friends are respectfuuly invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.