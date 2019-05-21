|
RIDLEY Anne Hilda Passed away peacefully at Caloola Court Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Monday 13th May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Rosemary, Francis, Quentin, Adrian, Clarence, Elizabeth and Lindsay. Cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and of 29 great-grandchildren. Aged 93 years.
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 30 Ungarie street, Ungarie on Friday 24th May 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service, the funeral cortege will leave for the Bena Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Caloola Court Nursing Home at the church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 21, 2019