SALTER (NEE NELSON) Anne Sophia Passed away peacefully but reluctantly on 27th February 2019. Aged 85 years. Beloved Wife of Clive for 56 years. Much loved Mum to Clint, Gail, Lance and Families. Grandma to 7. Great Grandma to 3. "Friend to all" The Family and Friends of the late Mrs Anne Salter are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Lutheran Church, Adelaide Road, McCracken, South Australia on Friday 8th March at 2.00pm. VICTOR HARBOR Ph: 08 8552 1061
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 4, 2019