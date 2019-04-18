Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony John BAKER


1960 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Anthony John BAKER Notice
BAKER Anthony John 08/07/60 - 15/04/19

Died peacefully and courageously at home, under the loving care of his family and friends. Dearly loved and loving husband of Linda. Proud and loving father of James, Danian and Madeleine. Doting Grand-Bake of baby Layla. Loving son of Steve (dec'd) and Josie Baker, brother of Roger and Julianne. Loved brother in-law, uncle and cousin to his extended family.



-The epitome of courage-



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Inspire Church, 555 Kooringal Road, Wagga Wagga on Friday 26th April 2019 at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.