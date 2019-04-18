|
|
BAKER Anthony John 08/07/60 - 15/04/19
Died peacefully and courageously at home, under the loving care of his family and friends. Dearly loved and loving husband of Linda. Proud and loving father of James, Danian and Madeleine. Doting Grand-Bake of baby Layla. Loving son of Steve (dec'd) and Josie Baker, brother of Roger and Julianne. Loved brother in-law, uncle and cousin to his extended family.
-The epitome of courage-
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Inspire Church, 555 Kooringal Road, Wagga Wagga on Friday 26th April 2019 at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2019