MILLER Archie Gordon Tragically taken too soon. Loved husband to Fiona. Adored father to Sophie, Madeline and Bethany. Son of Francis & Archie (dec'd). Admired brother of Kelvin, Julie, Shain, Sue and Harold (dec'd). Loved by many neices, nephews and cousins. Aged 52 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Archie Miller will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday 24th June 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of The Heart Foundation will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 19, 2019