NEW Arthur Thomas 16 February 1937 - 19 February 2019 Passed away, Surrounded by his family at Caloola Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga. Beloved and loving husband of Beryl. Cherished father of Christopher (dec'd) and Sharon. Father in law of Paul. Adored grandfather of Danielle & James, Rhys & Sophia, Melissa and Riley. Great grandfather of Jace & Harriet. Brother to Lorna, Yvonne and Noel (dec'd). Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 82 years. "Much Loved & Remembered Always" Family wish to thank Arthur's doctors, the nurses and carers at Caloola Nursing home for their special care & support. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Arthur will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Loftus Street, Temora on Monday, 25th February 2019, commencing at 11:00 AM. The Cortege will then proceed to the Temora New Monumental Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019