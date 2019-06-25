|
MCLEOD (BREUST) Audrey Isabel 16.11.1927 - 22.6.2019
Passed away at the RSL Remembrance Village on Saturday 22nd June 2019. Daughter of Victor and Rita McLeod. Loved sister of Pauline, Violet, Victor, Ronald, Valerie, Leo and Marie. Wife of Harvey Breust and mother of baby John (deceased). Special to Fay, Des, Maureen and Laurel. Loved and treasured by her extended family and many friends.
Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Friday 28th June 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 25, 2019