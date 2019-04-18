Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Thomas MACDONALD


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barry Thomas MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD Barry Thomas Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Tuesday 16th April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Loved father of Glenn, and Pop of Kaid. Previous husband of Valerie. Step-father of Gavin and Tania King, Belinda and Edvin Cesnik. Bazpop of Harry and Janelle Wilson, Grace, Lewis, Oscar and Charlie; Rebecca, Adam, Sarah and Ryan; and Great-Bazpop of Lucas and Halle. Brother of Sylvia, Ron, Keith and Neil (all dec'd).



'Sadly missed by family, friends, and Tatiana.'



A Service to Celebrate Barry's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.