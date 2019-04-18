|
|
MACDONALD Barry Thomas Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Tuesday 16th April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Loved father of Glenn, and Pop of Kaid. Previous husband of Valerie. Step-father of Gavin and Tania King, Belinda and Edvin Cesnik. Bazpop of Harry and Janelle Wilson, Grace, Lewis, Oscar and Charlie; Rebecca, Adam, Sarah and Ryan; and Great-Bazpop of Lucas and Halle. Brother of Sylvia, Ron, Keith and Neil (all dec'd).
'Sadly missed by family, friends, and Tatiana.'
A Service to Celebrate Barry's life will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2019