KIRK Basil John 7.6.1927 - 4.6.2019
Late of Heathcote, formerly of Tingha, Peakhurst and Engadine.
Loving husband of Mary, Dad to Brian, Dianne and Denise. Much loved Pop and Great-Pop to all their families. Brother of Rachel, Bobbie, Tom (dec), Doug (dec), Don (dec) and Greta (dec).
A generous and
giving man to all
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Basil will be celebrated at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 15 The Avenue, Heathcote on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 8, 2019
