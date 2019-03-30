Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BEN VAN DELFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEN VAN DELFT

Notice

BEN VAN DELFT Notice
VAN DELFT BEN Aged 36 years

of Carrington

formerly of Wagga Wagga

Much loved husband and sole mate of MEL, cherished son of MICHAEL (dec), mother SANDY and partner GARRY. Loving brother and best friend of CARLY, loving brother of JYE and brother in law of IAN. BEN will be sorely missed by the VAN DELFT family and all who knew him.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Saint Paul's Anglican Church, Maitland Street, Stockton on FRIDAY 5th April, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.