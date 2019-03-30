|
|
|
VAN DELFT BEN Aged 36 years
of Carrington
formerly of Wagga Wagga
Much loved husband and sole mate of MEL, cherished son of MICHAEL (dec), mother SANDY and partner GARRY. Loving brother and best friend of CARLY, loving brother of JYE and brother in law of IAN. BEN will be sorely missed by the VAN DELFT family and all who knew him.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Saint Paul's Anglican Church, Maitland Street, Stockton on FRIDAY 5th April, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019
