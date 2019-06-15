|
|
CLEGG Bernadette Passed peacefully at The Loreto Home of Compassion, Bardia Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 14th June 2019. Loving wife of Harold (dec'd). Dedicated and cherished Mother of John, Anne, Kerry, Christine, Maria, Bernadette, Regina and baby Mary (dec'd) and their families. Loving Grandmother of her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Aged 92 years.
'Called to Eternal Life'
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul, will be held in St Michael's Catholic Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga, on Friday 21st June, 2019. Following the service, commencing at 1:45pm, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2019