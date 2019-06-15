Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette CLEGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette CLEGG


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bernadette CLEGG Notice
CLEGG Bernadette Passed peacefully at The Loreto Home of Compassion, Bardia Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 14th June 2019. Loving wife of Harold (dec'd). Dedicated and cherished Mother of John, Anne, Kerry, Christine, Maria, Bernadette, Regina and baby Mary (dec'd) and their families. Loving Grandmother of her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Aged 92 years.



'Called to Eternal Life'



A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul, will be held in St Michael's Catholic Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga, on Friday 21st June, 2019. Following the service, commencing at 1:45pm, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices