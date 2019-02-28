|
|
MCCAUSLAND (White) Bernice June 6/6/1925 - 25/2/2019
Bernice passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 25th February 2019 in the presence of her family. Dearly loved by her two sisters Alice and Lillian, beloved wife of John (dec'd), and loving mother of Delma, Paul and Lucille, Lawry and Dimitra, Janine and Ben. Adored grandmother of 14 grandchildren and great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren. Aged 93 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Bernice will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cnr Church and Cross Streets, Wagga Wagga on Monday 4th March 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to CanAssist will be gratefully accepted and may be left at the church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019