MCCAUSLAND (White) Bernice June 6/6/1925 - 25/2/2019
A Service of Thanksgiving for Bernice will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cnr Church and Cross Streets, Wagga Wagga on Monday 4th March 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to CanAssist will be gratefully accepted and may be left at the church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019
