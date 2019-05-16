Home

Beryl Mavis WHITING


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Beryl Mavis WHITING Notice
WHITING (Litchfield) Beryl Mavis Passed away at Mary Potter Nursing Home on Sunday, May 12th 2019. Loved wife of Charles (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie & Gary and Stephen & Ting. Adored Nina of Alexandra and James. Dearly loved great-grandmother of Jack. Aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, May 21st 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from May 16 to May 18, 2019
