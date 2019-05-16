|
WHITING (Litchfield) Beryl Mavis Passed away at Mary Potter Nursing Home on Sunday, May 12th 2019. Loved wife of Charles (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie & Gary and Stephen & Ting. Adored Nina of Alexandra and James. Dearly loved great-grandmother of Jack. Aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service to celebrate Beryl's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, May 21st 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from May 16 to May 18, 2019