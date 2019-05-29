|
Bartley, Beth Louise Passed away on 27th May, 2019. Late of Southern Cross Village, Temora and formerly of Cowra and Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of Ray (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Mark and Corrina & Robert Lindsay. Beloved Nan of Angus and Trixie. Loved sister, sister in law and their families. Aged 72 years. Rest in Peace Relatives and friends of Beth are respectfully informed that a Requiem Mass celebrating her life will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Temora commencing at 1.00pm on Friday, 31st May, 2019 followed by interment in Temora Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at the church to the Temora branch of CanAssist. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 29, 2019