1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
LORD (Davis) Beth Maureen At Woodport Aged Care, Erina and formerly of 'Rockleigh' Junee. Much loved wife of Tom Lord. Loving mother and mother in law of Keith and Debra, Bruce and Cass and Alison and Colin Spragg. Proud Grama of 10.



Aged 88

Resting peacefully.



The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Beth Lord are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Wednesday 22nd May 2019. The cortege will leave for the Old Junee Cemetery after a Service of Celebration at St Paul's Uniting Church Junee commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 18, 2019
