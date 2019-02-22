Home

More Obituaries for Beverly HICKEN
Beverly June HICKEN


1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
HICKEN (White) Beverly June Passed away peacefully at the Forrest Centre, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 20th February 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stanley (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law to Kerrie & John Weir and David Hicken (dec'd). Adored Nan to David and Mathew Weir. Aged 80 Years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Beverley Hicken will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road on Wednesday 27th February 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
