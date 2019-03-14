|
PATTERSON Brenda Ann At the Coolamon MPS on Tuesday 12th March 2019, of Wallace Street, Coolamon. Beloved wife of Col Patterson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa and Taryn & Justin Tokley. Loved Nanny of seven granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Aged 79 years.
'At peace.'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Peter's Uniting Church, Loughnan Street, Coolamon on Wednesday 20th March 2019. Following the Service, commencing at 11:00am, the funeral cortege will leave for the Lawn Cemetery, Thompson Lane, Coolamon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019