Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian FLOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian John FLOOD


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Brian John FLOOD Notice
FLOOD Brian John Passed away on Tuesday 12th February at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Loving husband of Gloria (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Ian, Terry and Rowena. Loving Pop of Alyce and Sean, and step-grandfather of Rebecca and Brendan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of June and Ron Flanagan. Son of Mary and Christopher Flood (both dec'd). Aged 82 years.



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 20th February 2019 commencing at 1.45pm. Following Prayers the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.