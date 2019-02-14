|
FLOOD Brian John Passed away on Tuesday 12th February at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Loving husband of Gloria (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Ian, Terry and Rowena. Loving Pop of Alyce and Sean, and step-grandfather of Rebecca and Brendan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of June and Ron Flanagan. Son of Mary and Christopher Flood (both dec'd). Aged 82 years.
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 20th February 2019 commencing at 1.45pm. Following Prayers the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019