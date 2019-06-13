Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Brianna MAKEHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brianna Jayne MAKEHAM


1998 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Brianna Jayne MAKEHAM Notice
MAKEHAM Brianna Jayne Sadly passed away at Crows Nest, QLD, on Friday, 31st May 2019, of Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved mother of Maurice. Adored daughter of Peter and Sherra. Loving sister of Tillara and Makayla. Aged 20 years. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Brianna will be held at Wagga Wagga Salvation Army, 188 Edward Street on Friday, 14th June 2019. Following the funeral commencing at 1.00pm, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.