MAKEHAM Brianna Jayne Sadly passed away at Crows Nest, QLD, on Friday, 31st May 2019, of Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved mother of Maurice. Adored daughter of Peter and Sherra. Loving sister of Tillara and Makayla. Aged 20 years. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Brianna will be held at Wagga Wagga Salvation Army, 188 Edward Street on Friday, 14th June 2019. Following the funeral commencing at 1.00pm, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2019