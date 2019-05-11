Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
Bruce Frederick SIBREY


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bruce Frederick SIBREY Notice
SIBREY Bruce Frederick Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 9th May 2019. Aged 76 years. Loving husband of Elaine. Adored father and father-in-law of Leanne & Marty, Tania & Gav and Wayne & Kelly. Proud grandpa (Gramps) of Aaron, Laura, Sarah, Oscar, Charlie, Sam, Kate, Harry, Will, Grace and Lewis. Survived by his loving sister Margorie. He will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many friends.



A Service to celebrate Bruce Sibrey's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street on Tuesday, 14th May 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Wagga Wagga Palliative Care will be accepted at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 11, 2019
