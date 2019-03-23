Home

Bruce MCDONALD


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bruce MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Bruce Passed away at home on Friday, 15th March 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Allan & Suzanne. Cherished grandfather of Sarah and her family. Loving partner of Jossie and her family. Aged 77 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A service of thanksgiving will be held in St Philip's Anglican Church, Princess Street, Urana on Wednesday, 27th March 2019. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Urana Cemetery, Coonong Street, Urana. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019
