PAVITT Carole Ann Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Wednesday 27th February 2019. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dean (dec'd), Shane, Dean, Corey and Marg. Loving Nan of Shane, Dale, Tarra, Ishla, Henry, Cooper, Masyn, Milla; and great Nan of Zach, Dyson and Jemmah. Loved sister of Barbara, Billy, Marlene and Donna and their families.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 5th March 2019 commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019