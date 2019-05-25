|
HALEY Claire Nellie Peacefully at the Hugh Cunnington Gardens Retirement Village, Tura Beach on Thursday 23rd May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis 'Frank' Haley. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ann & Bill Stanford, Robert, Graeme & Helen, Margaret & Gil Mathew, Shannon & Rex Thomson, Brent & Karen, Karen & Robert McGregor, Kim & Ben Stockert, Joy & Rose, Robyn and Peter. Cherished 'Nan and great Nan' to her 33 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. Loved sister of William, Sr Mary Una, Raymond, Leo, Imelda & Kevin (all dec). Fond aunt to her nieces and nephews. Aged 94 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday 27th May 2019. Following the Mass commencing at10:00am, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2019