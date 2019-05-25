Home

Claire Nellie HALEY


1924 - 2019
Claire Nellie HALEY
HALEY Claire Nellie Peacefully at the Hugh Cunnington Gardens Retirement Village, Tura Beach on Thursday 23rd May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis 'Frank' Haley. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ann & Bill Stanford, Robert, Graeme & Helen, Margaret & Gil Mathew, Shannon & Rex Thomson, Brent & Karen, Karen & Robert McGregor, Kim & Ben Stockert, Joy & Rose, Robyn and Peter. Cherished 'Nan and great Nan' to her 33 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. Loved sister of William, Sr Mary Una, Raymond, Leo, Imelda & Kevin (all dec). Fond aunt to her nieces and nephews. Aged 94 years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday 27th May 2019. Following the Mass commencing at10:00am, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2019
