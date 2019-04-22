|
|
HAZELL Clive Raymond Of Coolamon and formerly Bimbi. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18th April 2019 at Coolamon/Ganmain Hospital. Beloved husband of Beryl and dearly loved father Cheryl Pearse, Garry (Dec'd), Carmel Hazell, Rodney, Alison Gavin, and Debbie Allen and loving father in law of Annette, Dianne and Wayne. Adored Pa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 94 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Clive Raymond Hazell are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Friday 26th April 2019. The cortege will leave for the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery after a Service of Thanksgiving in St Andrew's Anglican Church Coolamon commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2019