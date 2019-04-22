Home

Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Clive Raymond HAZELL

Clive Raymond HAZELL Notice
HAZELL Clive Raymond Of Coolamon and formerly Bimbi. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18th April 2019 at Coolamon/Ganmain Hospital. Beloved husband of Beryl and dearly loved father Cheryl Pearse, Garry (Dec'd), Carmel Hazell, Rodney, Alison Gavin, and Debbie Allen and loving father in law of Annette, Dianne and Wayne. Adored Pa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 94 years

At Rest



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Clive Raymond Hazell are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Friday 26th April 2019. The cortege will leave for the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery after a Service of Thanksgiving in St Andrew's Anglican Church Coolamon commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2019
