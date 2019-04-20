|
|
YOUNG Colin Frederick William At the Coolamon Ganmain MPS on Tuesday 16th April 2019 of Allawah Village and formerly Brushwood. Beloved husband of Jean. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Catherine & Malcolm Roberts, David & Jan Young, Paul (dec'd), and Faye & Stuart Todd. Loved 'Gair' of Lauren & Mitch Taylor, Kerrod, Georgia, Christopher, Matthew, Nicholas, Jacob, Hayden and Claudia and great grandchildren Imogen and Henry. Loved brother and brother in-law of Kevin & Dianne Young and Kath Reid. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 76 years.
'At peace'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Mirrool Street Coolamon, on Wednesday 24th April 2019. Following the service, commencing at 10:30am, the cortege will leave for the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Coolamon Ganmain MPS Auxiliary will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019