NORRIS (Cozie) Colin John Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, 25th April 2019. Beloved husband to Marie (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon, Bernadette & Bruce. Fond brother and brother-in-law to Eric & Janet, Monica & Kevin. Much loved grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 91 years.
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Colin Norris will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 3rd May 2019. Following the Mass commencing at 10.30am, the funeral cortege will procced to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Heart Foundation will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 1, 2019