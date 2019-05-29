|
RAWLE, Colin John Better known as Col. Beloved husband of Pam. Loved father of Renae, Craig, Scott, Megan, Kylie, Matthew and the late David. Adored pop to his 7 grandchildren. Loving brother to Annette Seaman, Jean Fell and their respective families. Late of Gibbes Close, Wagga Wagga, who passed away at the age of 68 years. /c A graveside service for Col will be held at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery on Friday 31st May commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to "NSW Heart Foundation" will be gratefully received at the service. The family request for everyone to wear red or white attire, the Sydney Swans colours. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St, Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 29, 2019