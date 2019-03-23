Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Colin Victor WHYTE


1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Colin Victor WHYTE Notice
WHYTE Colin Victor Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday, 17th March 2019. Loved son of Victor & Elsie Whyte (both dec'd). Dearly loved father of Geoffrey (dec'd) and Leah. Long-time friend of Laurian Whyte. Loving partner of Aida Mordeno (dec'd). Step-father of Melissa and Ian Mordeno. Cherished Pa of Jake, Casey-Jae, Kitt and Jack. Loved brother & brother-in-law of William (dec'd), Ron & Beryl, Peter, Barry & Coral, Nancy (dec'd), Margaret & Greg Brain. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Aged 75 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service for Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Colin Whyte will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street Wagga Wagga on Friday, 29th March 2019. Following the service commencing at 1:45pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019
