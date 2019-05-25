|
|
ANDREWS Colleen Mary Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 23rd May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Geoffrey (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David (dec'd), Sheryl and Eric, Michelle and Michael, and Katrina. Beloved Gran of Niki, Luke, Braedyn, Sarah, Danica, Ethan and Gabby. Loved sister of Joe Bromhead. Aged 80 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Turvey Park on Wednesday 29th May 2019 commencing at 2pm.The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2019