CROESE, Cornelius Joseph (Reverend Father) Passed away peacefully in Wagga 9th May 2019 Aged 90 years Son of William and Kathleen (both dec). Brother to Norma, Robert, Shirley and Clare (all dec). Much loved by his nieces, nephews and their families. A Requiem Mass for the repose of Father Cornelius' soul will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church, Garrett Street, Moss Vale on Monday 20th May 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Interment will follow at St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sutton Forest.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 15, 2019