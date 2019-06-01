|
|
RICHARDS Darryl Michael Passed away peacefully at home. Beloved son of Bernie and Betty (both dec'd). Loved brother of Brian (dec'd), Ken, Wayne, Donna, Gary (dec'd) and Shayne. Father of Anita and grandfather to Zach and Abbi. Aged 59 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Heart Foundation will be accepted at the chapel. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019