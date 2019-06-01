Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl Michael RICHARDS


1960 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Darryl Michael RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS Darryl Michael Passed away peacefully at home. Beloved son of Bernie and Betty (both dec'd). Loved brother of Brian (dec'd), Ken, Wayne, Donna, Gary (dec'd) and Shayne. Father of Anita and grandfather to Zach and Abbi. Aged 59 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Heart Foundation will be accepted at the chapel. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices