CRANE David Henry of Wagga Wagga, Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 29th April 2019. Loved husband of Barbara. Adored father and father-in-law of Nicole & Graham and Mark & Sam. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Charlie & Ros and Dorris & Bryan. Cherished Poppy of Liam, Grace, Isabella, Amelia, Elena, Tom, Eli and Alex. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 68 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of David Crane will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Fernleigh Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 6th May 2019. Following the service commencing at 11.00am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, doantions on behalf of CanAssist Gundagai will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 2, 2019