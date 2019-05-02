Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for David CRANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Henry CRANE


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences
David Henry CRANE Notice
CRANE David Henry of Wagga Wagga, Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 29th April 2019. Loved husband of Barbara. Adored father and father-in-law of Nicole & Graham and Mark & Sam. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Charlie & Ros and Dorris & Bryan. Cherished Poppy of Liam, Grace, Isabella, Amelia, Elena, Tom, Eli and Alex. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 68 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of David Crane will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Fernleigh Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 6th May 2019. Following the service commencing at 11.00am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, doantions on behalf of CanAssist Gundagai will be accepted at the Church.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.