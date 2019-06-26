|
HILL David John At Gumleigh Gardens Hostel on Saturday 22nd June 2019. Dearly loved husband of Laurel (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne & Val, Sheryl & Terry Gibbs and Roslyn & Glen Prowse. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved brother and uncle. Aged 95 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 28th June, 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 26, 2019