|
|
BENNETT David Ronald 2.4.1944 - 24.5.2019
Passed away at Calvary Hospital on Friday 24th May. Dearly loved husband of Ros. Much loved father of Martyn and Simon. Adored grandfather of Montana, Tom, and Guy. Loving brother and brother in-law of Jan and John Adams, Kerry and Mary Bennett, Phil and Linda Bennett, Chris and Ros Jones, Ken (Chook) and Faye Jones, and Wes and Julie Jones. Aged 75 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to service to honour David on Friday 31st May at the Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel commencing at 2:30pm. The service will then proceed to the adjoining lawn cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 27, 2019