HANCOCK (Debbie) Deborah May
Of Tomaree Lodge Shoal Bay and formerly of Stockton Centre and Junee Reefs. Adored youngest daughter of the late Ursula and Valentine Hancock. Dearly loved sister of Alan (Dec'd), and Rosemary Fisher. Loving aunty of Belinda and Renae and their families.
Aged 64 years
Rest in Peace
The relatives and friends of the late Debbie Hancock are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Monday 25th March 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019