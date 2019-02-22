|
|
HARPER (Wright) Dianne Elizabeth Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 19th February 2019. Cherished wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Megan and James. Loved mother-in-law of Adam. Proud grandma of Sophie and Alice. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Keitha & Richard and treasured aunt of Bradley. Aged 65 years. Sadly, taken from us too soon.
A service of thanksgiving for the life of Dianne Harper will be held in St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Coleman Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 25th February 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. Following the service, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Dianne to the Muscular Dystrophy Association NSW will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019