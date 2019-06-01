Home

Doris ELDRIDGE


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Doris ELDRIDGE Notice
ELDRIDGE (formerly PECH) Doris Passed peacefully at home in Wagga Wagga, formerly of Henty. Dearly loved wife of Neil (dec'd). Cherished mother of Shirley, Rosalie, Keith and Lawrence. Loved grandmother of three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Aged 88 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the St Paul's Lutheran Church, Lyne Street, Henty on Thursday 6th June, 2019. Following the service, commencing at 11:00am the cortege will leave for the Henty Cemetery. Refreshments will be served at Romano's Hotel, Wagga Wagga from 2:00pm where you are invited to share your memories of Doris. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
