Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Dorothy Fay LAWRY


1952 - 2019
Dorothy Fay LAWRY Notice
LAWRY Dorothy Fay Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 29th May 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Stanley & Grace Lawry (both dec'd). Adored sister and sister-in-law of David (dec'd) & Dorothy, Stanley Jnr (dec'd) & Robyn, Helen, Ray & Nickie, Edith & Avon Mills and Leila. Beloved aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 66 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Dorothy Lawry will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 4th June 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
